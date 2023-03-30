Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and $13.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000229 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004502 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,974,896 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

