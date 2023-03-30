Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes $231,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

