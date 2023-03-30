Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 28th total of 55,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

ARTL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 41,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,822. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

