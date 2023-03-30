Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

