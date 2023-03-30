Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26.24 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 8.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 34,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Shares of TSLA opened at $193.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

