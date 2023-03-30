Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.