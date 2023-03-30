Asana (ASAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2023 – Asana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $23.00.

3/3/2023 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Asana Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ASAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 1,497,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 311.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

