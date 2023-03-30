Asana (ASAN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) in the last few weeks:
- 3/13/2023 – Asana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2023 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $23.00.
- 3/3/2023 – Asana was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Asana Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE ASAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.05. 1,497,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Transactions at Asana
In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
