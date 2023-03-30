Aspiriant LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aspiriant LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,301 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 601,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

