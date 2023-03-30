Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.95. 60,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

