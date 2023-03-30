Aspiriant LLC Sells 248,787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.61. 57,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $126.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

