Aspiriant LLC Sells 866 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned 1.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter.

CRBN stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.67. 1,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,543. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $880.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

