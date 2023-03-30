Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,546. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

