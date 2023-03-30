Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,450 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLGet Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NOBL traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.53. 470,682 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

