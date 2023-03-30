Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,450 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.6% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.53. 470,682 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

