Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 8,086 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,191 shares. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

