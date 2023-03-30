Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after buying an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,437,914 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

