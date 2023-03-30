Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 79,119 Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the quarter. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 28.16% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPI traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,220. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

About AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

