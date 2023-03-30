Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. 1,442,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,079,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

