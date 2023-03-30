Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $501,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,880 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 218,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.