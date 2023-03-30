Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 201 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.94. 432,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,622. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

