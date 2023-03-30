AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.1% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $68.70. 2,853,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,680. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($153.58) to £135 ($165.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

