Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 3.0 %

Athira Pharma Company Profile

NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.90. Athira Pharma has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.