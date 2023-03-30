AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

T opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

