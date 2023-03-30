Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 178218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACB shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.31.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market cap of C$306.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$69.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

