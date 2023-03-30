Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 169,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,369,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The company has a market cap of C$15.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.