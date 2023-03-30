Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.79

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.79 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.39). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 453,439 shares changing hands.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of £310.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,211.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Avacta Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.