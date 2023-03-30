Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Down 22.2%

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) shares fell 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 186,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 91,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avidian Gold Stock Down 22.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Avidian Gold Company Profile

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

