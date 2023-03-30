AVINOC Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $81.57 million and $232,408.85 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

