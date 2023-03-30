Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,137,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,849.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

