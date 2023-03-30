Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €105.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($112.90) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the company’s current price.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 13th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

CWC remained flat at €93.90 ($100.97) during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €69.90 ($75.16) and a 12-month high of €103.00 ($110.75). The firm has a market cap of $675.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.49.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

