Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 19.9% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

