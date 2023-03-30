Baker Boyer National Bank Has $629,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Shares of BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

