Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 4,384 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.19% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,886,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,728 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 483,580 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,127,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,713,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

DFIV stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

