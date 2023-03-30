Baker Boyer National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

