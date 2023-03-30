Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.62

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 1464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

