Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.62

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 1464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 4.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.