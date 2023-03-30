Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.46. 27,778,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,518,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

