Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 279,422 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,422 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.42% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $42,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.42. 108,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.