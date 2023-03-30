Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 92,529 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 642,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.