Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $47,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 112.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,176. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.97. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $274.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

