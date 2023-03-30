Bank of Montreal Can Has $39.91 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $39,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.71.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $188.37. 403,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

