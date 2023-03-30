Bank of Montreal Can Has $44.20 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $44,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IDXX traded up $5.73 on Thursday, reaching $493.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.75 and a 200-day moving average of $422.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.