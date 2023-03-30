Bank of Montreal Can Has $44.87 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of Lamb Weston worth $44,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 511,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

