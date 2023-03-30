Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 129,745 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Avery Dennison worth $52,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.07. The company had a trading volume of 126,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

