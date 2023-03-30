Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 46,146 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $49,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $134.06. The stock had a trading volume of 506,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,303. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

