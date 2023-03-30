Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 58,986 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $50,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $220.96. 417,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.