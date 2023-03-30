Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,421 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of Skyworks Solutions worth $40,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 471,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,029. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

