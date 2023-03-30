Barclays Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €52.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.10 ($52.80) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

