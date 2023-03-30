Barclays Begins Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $103.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 234.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 39,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

