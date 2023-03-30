Barclays Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($93.55) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at €48.38 ($52.02) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €66.62 and its 200 day moving average is €64.82. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($105.91).

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

