Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) PT Raised to GBX 37

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Base Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.17. Base Resources has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.28.
About Base Resources
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Base Resources (BSRUF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.