Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) PT Raised to GBX 37

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Base Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BSRUF remained flat at 0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.17. Base Resources has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 0.28.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

