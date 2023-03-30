Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

